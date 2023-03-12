Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Sold by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,088 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Assurant by 18.5% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Assurant during the third quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Assurant by 5.4% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 7,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Assurant by 10.5% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Assurant by 5.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 95.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on AIZ. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Assurant from $215.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Assurant in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Assurant presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.75.

Assurant Stock Down 2.6 %

Assurant Dividend Announcement

AIZ stock opened at $116.75 on Friday. Assurant, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.28 and a 52-week high of $194.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.57%.

Insider Activity

In other Assurant news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.68, for a total value of $69,132.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $774,410.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Assurant Profile

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of lifestyle and housing solutions of consumer purchases. It operates through Global Lifestyle and Global Housing segments. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics and appliances, vehicle protection and related services.

See Also

