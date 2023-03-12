Assure (IONM) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Assure (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th.

Assure Trading Down 12.1 %

IONM stock opened at $4.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.68, a current ratio of 8.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Assure has a twelve month low of $3.99 and a twelve month high of $163.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Roth Capital reduced their target price on Assure from $110.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th.

Insider Activity

About Assure

In other news, major shareholder Preston T. Parsons sold 4,950 shares of Assure stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.80, for a total transaction of $28,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 198,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,153,324.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,975 shares of company stock worth $91,855. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Assure Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technical and professional intraoperative neuromonitoring surgical support services primarily associated with spine and head surgeries. It delivers various clinical and operational services, including scheduling of the interoperative neurophysiologist and supervising practitioner, real time monitoring, patient advocacy, and billing services to support surgeons and medical facilities during invasive procedures.

