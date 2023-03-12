AstraZeneca’s (AZN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a £118 ($141.90) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a £135 ($162.34) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group set a £119 ($143.10) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a £130 ($156.33) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of £119.05 ($143.16).

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

Shares of LON AZN opened at £106.98 ($128.64) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of £111.40 and a 200-day moving average price of £107.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.02, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of £165.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6,078.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.19. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of GBX 9,171 ($110.28) and a 1 year high of £128.28 ($154.26).

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

AstraZeneca Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 162.80 ($1.96) per share. This represents a yield of 1.51%. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $76.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is presently 13,579.55%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

