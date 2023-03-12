ATB Capital Cuts Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Price Target to C$39.00

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by ATB Capital from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Paramount Resources from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$36.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$39.50.

POU stock opened at C$30.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.56. Paramount Resources has a 52-week low of C$22.16 and a 52-week high of C$40.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$29.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$28.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.64, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.73.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Paramount Resources’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

In related news, Senior Officer Bernard K. Lee acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$29.00 per share, with a total value of C$29,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 25,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$739,558. In other Paramount Resources news, Senior Officer Bernard K. Lee acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$29.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$739,558. Also, Director James Geral Bell sold 2,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.57, for a total value of C$69,638.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$947,394.87. Insiders have acquired 1,800 shares of company stock valued at $51,572 in the last 90 days. 35.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

