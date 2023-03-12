ATB Capital Lowers Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target to C$90.00

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by ATB Capital from C$95.00 to C$90.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TOU. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$80.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$85.00 to C$80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$100.00 to C$96.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$117.00 to C$112.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy reiterated a buy rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$89.50.

Shares of Tourmaline Oil stock opened at C$57.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.56. Tourmaline Oil has a 52-week low of C$45.88 and a 52-week high of C$84.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$19.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$62.18 and its 200-day moving average price is C$71.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.25%.

In other Tourmaline Oil news, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$68.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$342,956.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,624,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$591,597,316.63. In other Tourmaline Oil news, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$68.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$342,956.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,624,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$591,597,316.63. Also, Director Jill Terilee Angevine bought 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$62.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,688.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 46,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,880,980. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 26,620 shares of company stock worth $1,757,059. Corporate insiders own 5.47% of the company’s stock.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

