Atlantic Lithium (OTC:ALLIF) Research Coverage Started at Macquarie

Macquarie started coverage on shares of Atlantic Lithium (OTC:ALLIF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a speculative buy rating on shares of Atlantic Lithium in a research note on Sunday, January 29th.

Atlantic Lithium Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of OTC ALLIF opened at $0.34 on Wednesday. Atlantic Lithium has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $0.90. The company has a market cap of $60.44 million and a PE ratio of -4.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.47.

Atlantic Lithium Company Profile

Atlantic Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in West Africa. It primarily explores for lithium deposits. The company's flagship project is the Ewoyaa lithium project located in Ghana. It also holds interest in a lithium property covering an area of 774 square kilometers in Côte d'Ivoire.

