Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Bank of America currently has $32.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet cut Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.57.
Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure stock opened at $27.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -683.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.90. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $24.42 and a 12 month high of $36.35.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCommodity Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 29.1% in the second quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 147,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after buying an additional 33,217 shares in the last quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at $482,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 58,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 18,210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.37% of the company’s stock.
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.
