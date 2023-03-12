Atlanticus (ATLC) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th.

Atlanticus Trading Down 5.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ATLC opened at $26.90 on Friday. Atlanticus has a 12-month low of $23.15 and a 12-month high of $61.41. The stock has a market cap of $388.44 million, a PE ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.57 and a 200-day moving average of $28.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Insider Activity at Atlanticus

In related news, Director Deal W. Hudson sold 16,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total value of $499,993.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,452 shares in the company, valued at $2,312,603.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 53.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 359,187 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,602,000 after buying an additional 7,655 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,716 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,914 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Atlanticus by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Atlanticus by 105.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,845 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 9,652 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Atlanticus from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th.

Atlanticus Holdings Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial technology and related services. It operates through the Credit and Other Investments, and Auto Finance segments. The Credit and Other Investments segment includes point-of-sale and direct-to-consumer finance operations, investments in and servicing of its credit card receivables portfolios, product development, and limited investment in consumer finance technology platforms that capitalize on its credit infrastructure.

