Atlanticus (ATLC) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th.
Atlanticus Trading Down 5.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ATLC opened at $26.90 on Friday. Atlanticus has a 12-month low of $23.15 and a 12-month high of $61.41. The stock has a market cap of $388.44 million, a PE ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.57 and a 200-day moving average of $28.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
Insider Activity at Atlanticus
In related news, Director Deal W. Hudson sold 16,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total value of $499,993.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,452 shares in the company, valued at $2,312,603.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 53.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlanticus
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Atlanticus from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th.
About Atlanticus
Atlanticus Holdings Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial technology and related services. It operates through the Credit and Other Investments, and Auto Finance segments. The Credit and Other Investments segment includes point-of-sale and direct-to-consumer finance operations, investments in and servicing of its credit card receivables portfolios, product development, and limited investment in consumer finance technology platforms that capitalize on its credit infrastructure.
Featured Articles
