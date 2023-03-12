AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC lowered its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,975 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,944 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T stock opened at $18.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.59. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53. The firm has a market cap of $131.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.18.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. AT&T’s payout ratio is -93.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Further Reading

