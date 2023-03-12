Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 95.9% from the February 13th total of 41,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 178,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS ATDRY opened at $1.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.61. Auto Trader Group has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $2.23.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a yield of 1.22%.
Auto Trader Group Plc engages in the digital automotive business. It offers online procurement site for automotive. The firm sells cars, bikes, vans, motor homes, caravans, and trucks. It also offers automotive insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Consumer Services, and Manufacturer and Agency.
