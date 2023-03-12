Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 95.9% from the February 13th total of 41,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 178,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS ATDRY opened at $1.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.61. Auto Trader Group has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $2.23.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a yield of 1.22%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATDRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 528 ($6.35) to GBX 550 ($6.61) in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 640 ($7.70) to GBX 610 ($7.34) in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Auto Trader Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of Auto Trader Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 690 ($8.30) to GBX 635 ($7.64) in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Auto Trader Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $592.29.

Auto Trader Group Plc engages in the digital automotive business. It offers online procurement site for automotive. The firm sells cars, bikes, vans, motor homes, caravans, and trucks. It also offers automotive insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Consumer Services, and Manufacturer and Agency.

