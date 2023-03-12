Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) Short Interest Up 561.0% in February

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 147,400 shares, an increase of 561.0% from the February 13th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 433,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Avalon Advanced Materials stock opened at $0.10 on Friday. Avalon Advanced Materials has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average is $0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Avalon Advanced Materials, Inc is a mineral development company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of specialty metal and mineral properties. Its projects include East Kemptville Tin, Lilypad Cesium, Nechalacho Ree, Separation Rapids Lithium, and Warren Township Feldspar.

