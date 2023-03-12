Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) Short Interest Up 561.0% in February

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 147,400 shares, an increase of 561.0% from the February 13th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 433,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Avalon Advanced Materials Price Performance
Avalon Advanced Materials stock opened at $0.10 on Friday. Avalon Advanced Materials has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average is $0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02.
Avalon Advanced Materials Company Profile
