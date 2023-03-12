Avingtrans (LON:AVG) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $414.56

Avingtrans plc (LON:AVG – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 414.56 ($4.99) and traded as high as GBX 454.85 ($5.47). Avingtrans shares last traded at GBX 445 ($5.35), with a volume of 19,813 shares.

Avingtrans Trading Down 2.2 %

The stock has a market cap of £143.51 million, a P/E ratio of 2,225.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 418.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 414.36.

Get Avingtrans alerts:

Avingtrans Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Avingtrans’s dividend payout ratio is 2,000.00%.

Avingtrans Company Profile

Avingtrans plc manufactures and sells engineered components, systems, and services to the energy, medical, and infrastructure industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy-EPM, Energy-PSRE, and Medical-MII. The company designs, manufactures, integrates, and services electric motors and pumps, steam turbines, gas compressors, pressure vessels, blast doors, containers, and skidded systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avingtrans Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avingtrans and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.