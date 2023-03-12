Avingtrans (LON:AVG) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $414.56

Avingtrans plc (LON:AVG – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 414.56 ($4.99) and traded as high as GBX 454.85 ($5.47). Avingtrans shares last traded at GBX 445 ($5.35), with a volume of 19,813 shares.
Avingtrans Trading Down 2.2 %
The stock has a market cap of £143.51 million, a P/E ratio of 2,225.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 418.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 414.36.
Avingtrans Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Avingtrans’s dividend payout ratio is 2,000.00%.
Avingtrans Company Profile
Avingtrans plc manufactures and sells engineered components, systems, and services to the energy, medical, and infrastructure industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy-EPM, Energy-PSRE, and Medical-MII. The company designs, manufactures, integrates, and services electric motors and pumps, steam turbines, gas compressors, pressure vessels, blast doors, containers, and skidded systems.
