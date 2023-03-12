Axie Infinity Achieves Market Capitalization of $826.47 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 12th. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $826.47 million and approximately $40.55 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 18.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for approximately $7.25 or 0.00034703 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00010902 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00034101 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00021844 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004610 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001548 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000151 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.86 or 0.00224144 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000131 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,719.45 or 0.99109521 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003057 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

AXS is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 113,918,073 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 113,918,072.61362292 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 7.33968461 USD and is down -1.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 296 active market(s) with $50,708,497.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.