Axie Infinity Price Tops $8.06 on Major Exchanges (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 12th. In the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for approximately $8.06 or 0.00036107 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $918.10 million and $75.32 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Axie Infinity

AXS is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 113,918,073 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 113,918,072.61362292 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 7.33968461 USD and is down -1.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 296 active market(s) with $50,708,497.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

