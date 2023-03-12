Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) Short Interest Down 21.5% in February

Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,970,000 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the February 13th total of 5,060,000 shares. Approximately 5.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 916,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZTA traded down $1.38 on Friday, reaching $40.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,229,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,632. Azenta has a 52-week low of $37.61 and a 52-week high of $89.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.51.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $178.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.38 million. Azenta had a return on equity of 1.17% and a net margin of 349.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Azenta will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AZTA. Stephens cut shares of Azenta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Azenta from $78.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet raised Azenta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Azenta from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.80.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZTA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Azenta in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Azenta by 321.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Azenta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Azenta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Azenta by 165.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Azenta, Inc is a provider of life sciences sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market. It operates through the Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services segments. The Life Sciences Products segment is involved in automated cold storage solutions for biological and chemical compound samples.

