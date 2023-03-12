B. Riley Increases L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Price Target to $14.00

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by B. Riley from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for L.B. Foster’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

L.B. Foster stock opened at $12.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.90 and a 200-day moving average of $11.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. L.B. Foster has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $16.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.01.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $137.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.09 million. L.B. Foster had a negative net margin of 9.16% and a positive return on equity of 1.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that L.B. Foster will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in L.B. Foster stock. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of L.B. Foster ( NASDAQ:FSTR Get Rating ) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 436,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,538 shares during the period. L.B. Foster accounts for 3.7% of Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA owned approximately 3.99% of L.B. Foster worth $4,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

L.B. Foster Co engages in providing products and services for the rail industry and solutions to support infrastructure projects. It operates through the following segments: Rail Technologies & Services, Precast and Steel Products & Measurement. The Rail Technologies & Services segment consists of manufacturing and distribution businesses that provide products and services for freight and passenger railroads and industrial companies.

