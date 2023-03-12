Baader Bank Reiterates “€72.00” Price Target for Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS)

Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($76.60) target price on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.70 ($68.83) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €69.00 ($73.40) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €69.00 ($73.40) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Warburg Research set a €70.00 ($74.47) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($74.47) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday.

Hugo Boss Price Performance

BOSS stock opened at €60.62 ($64.49) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.68, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.38. Hugo Boss has a 52 week low of €42.05 ($44.73) and a 52 week high of €66.50 ($70.74). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €61.46 and its 200 day moving average is €54.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.39.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

