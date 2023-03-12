Balancer 24-Hour Volume Reaches $10.80 Million (BAL)

Balancer (BAL) traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. Over the last seven days, Balancer has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. Balancer has a total market capitalization of $311.67 million and approximately $10.80 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Balancer token can now be purchased for $6.46 or 0.00028896 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Balancer

Balancer was first traded on June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 55,882,497 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,255,511 tokens. Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @balancer and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Balancer is balancer.finance/blog-feed.

Balancer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Balancer Protocol is an Ethereum-based decentralized exchange that utilizes an automated market maker (AMM) system to facilitate trades. It allows anyone to create and supply trading pools, making it easier for liquidity providers to earn swap fees. Its mission is to accelerate innovation in DeFi by providing a secure infrastructure for liquidity applications. Balancer Pools contain two or more tokens that traders can swap between, and the protocol adopts powerful features to reduce gas costs, enhance capital efficiency, and unlock arbitrage opportunities. Balancer is a platform for building new types of pools and financial dApps.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Balancer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Balancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

