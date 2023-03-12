Bank of America Boosts The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target to $425.00

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Bank of America from $384.00 to $425.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

GS has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $410.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $356.00 to $332.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $399.24.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $327.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $358.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $347.31. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52-week low of $277.84 and a 52-week high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.25 by ($1.93). The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.91 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 16.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.81 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 33.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 33.27%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 147,816 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $3,281,515.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,070,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,775,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 815 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 257,770 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $88,513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,198 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 178,646 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $61,343,000 after acquiring an additional 34,208 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 340.8% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 97,654 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,532,000 after acquiring an additional 75,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

