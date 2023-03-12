Bank of America Increases Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target to $200.00

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Bank of America from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

ETN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $188.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eaton from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Eaton from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $171.00.

Eaton Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of ETN stock opened at $170.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $67.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $166.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.31. Eaton has a one year low of $122.50 and a one year high of $178.75.

Eaton Increases Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Eaton will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 55.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total transaction of $398,280.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,291,899.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total transaction of $398,280.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,291,899.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 5,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.55, for a total value of $908,358.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,320,608.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,377 shares of company stock worth $5,864,193. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 228.6% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

