Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) Short Interest Update

Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, an increase of 73.3% from the February 13th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 175.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Barry Callebaut from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Barry Callebaut Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BYCBF remained flat at $2,110.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. Barry Callebaut has a 1 year low of $1,783.55 and a 1 year high of $2,410.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,073.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,981.90.

About Barry Callebaut

Barry Callebaut AG engages in the manufacture and trade of cocoa, chocolate, and confectionery products. It distributes its products under the following brands: Barry Callebaut, Callebaut, Cacao Barry, Carma, Van Leer, Van Houten, Bensdorp, Delfi, Chadler, Caprimo, Le Royal, and Ögonblink. The company was founded by Klaus Johann Jacobs in December 13, 1994 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

See Also

