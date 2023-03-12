Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDXGet Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $271.89.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BDX. Bank of America raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $229.71 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and has a 1 year low of $215.90 and a 1 year high of $277.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $246.77 and its 200 day moving average is $242.40. The company has a market cap of $65.22 billion, a PE ratio of 43.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.53.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDXGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.68%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total transaction of $353,260.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,983.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at $464,988,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 152.4% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

