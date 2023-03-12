Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised Becton, Dickinson and from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised Becton, Dickinson and from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $221.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $271.89.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $229.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.34, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.53. Becton, Dickinson and has a twelve month low of $215.90 and a twelve month high of $277.29.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 68.68%.

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and

In other news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total value of $353,260.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,983.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Becton, Dickinson and

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 108.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,814,411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,610,557,000 after buying an additional 13,965,418 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,217,976 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,619,322,000 after purchasing an additional 305,044 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,640,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,816,769,000 after purchasing an additional 109,733 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 16.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,219,559 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,286,779,000 after purchasing an additional 725,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,944,926 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,254,814,000 after purchasing an additional 91,679 shares in the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

