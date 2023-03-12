Bend DAO (BEND) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $132.46 Million

Bend DAO (BEND) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 12th. One Bend DAO token can currently be purchased for about $0.0132 or 0.00000065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bend DAO has a total market cap of $132.46 million and approximately $669,516.97 worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bend DAO has traded 20.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Bend DAO

Bend DAO’s genesis date was March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Bend DAO’s official website is www.benddao.xyz. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao.

Buying and Selling Bend DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

