BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Short Interest Up 27.3% in February

BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,550,000 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the February 13th total of 4,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of BGCP stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.94. 2,478,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,919,254. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.31. BGC Partners has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $5.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 1.61.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $436.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.70 million. BGC Partners had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 47.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that BGC Partners will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of BGC Partners from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BGCP. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of BGC Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the third quarter worth $40,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the third quarter worth $51,000. 55.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

