Biconomy (BICO) Price Tops $0.34 on Exchanges

Biconomy (BICO) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 12th. Biconomy has a total market capitalization of $167.87 million and approximately $3.81 million worth of Biconomy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Biconomy has traded down 18.3% against the US dollar. One Biconomy token can now be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00001576 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Biconomy

Biconomy was first traded on December 1st, 2021. Biconomy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 490,281,739 tokens. Biconomy’s official message board is medium.com/biconomy. Biconomy’s official website is biconomy.io. Biconomy’s official Twitter account is @biconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Biconomy

According to CryptoCompare, “Biconomy is a multichain relayer protocol that aims to improve the user experience of decentralized applications (DApps) by reducing the complexity and cost associated with transactions on web3 products. Biconomy offers an infrastructure that allows protocols to onboard users without paying gas fees, users can pay gas in an ERC-20 token of their choice, avoid blockchain complexities like a change of network, and transactions are confirmed much faster. Biconomy uses meta transactions to achieve these goals, enabling users to submit transactions with zero gas and having a third party pay for the transaction fees. This approach can reduce gas costs by up to 40%.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Biconomy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Biconomy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Biconomy using one of the exchanges listed above.

