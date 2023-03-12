Bindi Foyle Sells 28,391 Shares of Senior plc (LON:SNR) Stock

Senior plc (LON:SNR – Get Rating) insider Bindi Foyle sold 28,391 shares of Senior stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 168 ($2.02), for a total value of £47,696.88 ($57,355.56).
Senior Stock Down 2.1 %
Senior stock opened at GBX 165.40 ($1.99) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £693.72 million, a PE ratio of 3,308.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.57. Senior plc has a 12 month low of GBX 111 ($1.33) and a 12 month high of GBX 178 ($2.14). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 150.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 133.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.42, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.84.
Senior Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is a boost from Senior’s previous dividend of $0.30. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. Senior’s payout ratio is 2,000.00%.
About Senior
Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.
