Bindi Foyle Sells 28,391 Shares of Senior plc (LON:SNR) Stock

Senior plc (LON:SNR – Get Rating) insider Bindi Foyle sold 28,391 shares of Senior stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 168 ($2.02), for a total value of £47,696.88 ($57,355.56).

Senior Stock Down 2.1 %

Senior stock opened at GBX 165.40 ($1.99) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £693.72 million, a PE ratio of 3,308.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.57. Senior plc has a 12 month low of GBX 111 ($1.33) and a 12 month high of GBX 178 ($2.14). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 150.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 133.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.42, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Get Senior alerts:

Senior Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is a boost from Senior’s previous dividend of $0.30. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. Senior’s payout ratio is 2,000.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Senior

SNR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Senior from GBX 150 ($1.80) to GBX 140 ($1.68) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.34) price target on shares of Senior in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($1.92) price target on shares of Senior in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.10) price target on shares of Senior in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($1.86) price target on shares of Senior in a report on Monday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Senior presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 168 ($2.02).

(Get Rating)

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Senior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.