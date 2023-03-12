Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Acquired by Kensington Investment Counsel LLC

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TECH. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Bio-Techne by 488.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 119.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Bio-Techne by 34.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. 23.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TECH traded down $2.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.97. 897,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 976,797. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Bio-Techne Co. has a one year low of $68.00 and a one year high of $113.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Bio-Techne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.88%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TECH. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Bio-Techne from $111.50 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Bio-Techne from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Bio-Techne in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised Bio-Techne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $81.25 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.36.

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

