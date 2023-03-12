Bioasis Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOAF) Short Interest Update

Bioasis Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 48,700 shares, an increase of 52.2% from the February 13th total of 32,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Bioasis Technologies Stock Performance

BIOAF stock remained flat at $0.02 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.08. Bioasis Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.36.

Get Bioasis Technologies alerts:

About Bioasis Technologies

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

biOasis Technologies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on research and development for the diagnosis and treatment of neurological disease and disorders such as brain cancers, neurodegenerative diseases, and metabolic disorders. Its products include the Transcend program as its proprietary carrier, p97 and imaging agents across the blood brain barrier.

Receive News & Ratings for Bioasis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioasis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.