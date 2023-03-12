Bioasis Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOAF) Short Interest Update

Bioasis Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 48,700 shares, an increase of 52.2% from the February 13th total of 32,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.
Bioasis Technologies Stock Performance
BIOAF stock remained flat at $0.02 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.08. Bioasis Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.36.
About Bioasis Technologies
