BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) Short Interest Down 64.7% in February

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 78,400 shares, a decrease of 64.7% from the February 13th total of 222,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 252,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of BioLineRx

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BioLineRx during the third quarter valued at about $3,838,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioLineRx during the third quarter valued at about $2,587,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of BioLineRx by 278.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 257,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 189,678 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of BioLineRx by 152.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 117,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 71,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioLineRx during the first quarter valued at about $178,000. 18.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioLineRx Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:BLRX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 388,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,770. BioLineRx has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $1.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.63 and a 200-day moving average of $0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 7.12, a current ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

BioLineRx Company Profile

BioLineRx Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on oncology. Its pipeline includes Motaxafortide (BL-8040), which is used for stem-cell mobilization, solid tumors, and acute myeloid lukemia; and AGI-134, which is a immunotherapy treatment used fro multiple solid tumors. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Modi’in, Israel.

