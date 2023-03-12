Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIREF) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, March 10th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1492 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 9.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Birchcliff Energy’s previous dividend of $0.01.

Birchcliff Energy Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of BIREF opened at $6.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.29. Birchcliff Energy has a twelve month low of $4.76 and a twelve month high of $9.96.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $235.98 million during the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a net margin of 49.27% and a return on equity of 29.77%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$13.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$14.75 price target for the company. Scotiabank lowered shares of Birchcliff Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$12.75 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$9.75 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of petroleum and natural gas reserves. Its properties include Peace River Arch and Montney/Doig Resource Play. The company was founded by Myles R. Bosman, Gordon W. Cameron, Bruno P. Geremia, Laurence A. Shaw, Werner A.

