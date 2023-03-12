Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.33 Billion

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. Bitcoin Cash has a market cap of $2.33 billion and approximately $206.67 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be bought for $120.49 or 0.00539466 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

  • Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22,335.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.
  • Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.69 or 0.00155318 BTC.
  • eCash (XEC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
  • Arweave (AR) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00036854 BTC.
  • Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Profile

Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO:BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,335,588 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2017 as a result of a hard fork of the Bitcoin blockchain. It has a larger block size (8 MB) than Bitcoin (1 MB) and a different transaction ordering method called “canonical transaction ordering” (CTOR). BCH is used as a means of exchange and a store of value and is accepted by merchants and businesses around the world. It was created by a group of individuals and companies led by the open-source software project “Bitcoin ABC” and supported by a large community of users and developers.”

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly.

