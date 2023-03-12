BitDAO (BIT) Price Down 9.7% Over Last Week

BitDAO (BIT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 12th. One BitDAO token can now be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00002318 BTC on exchanges. BitDAO has a market cap of $1.43 billion and $9.65 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitDAO has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000337 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.19 or 0.00433510 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,028.50 or 0.29302444 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000094 BTC.

BitDAO Profile

BitDAO’s launch date was August 16th, 2021. BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for BitDAO is www.bitdao.io. BitDAO’s official message board is medium.com/bitdao. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @bitdao_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDAO is one of the world’s largest DAOs (Decentralized Autonomous Organization). Its vision is open finance and a decentralized tokenized economy. ‌BitDAO is a protocol governed by BIT token holders. It welcomes all individuals and communities to join and contribute.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

