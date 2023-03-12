Bitgert (BRISE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $191.75 Million

Bitgert (BRISE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. Over the last seven days, Bitgert has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar. One Bitgert token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Bitgert has a total market cap of $191.75 million and approximately $4.66 million worth of Bitgert was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Bitgert Profile

Bitgert launched on July 7th, 2021. Bitgert’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 427,350,680,000,000 tokens. Bitgert’s official Twitter account is @bitgertbrise and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitgert is bitgert.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitgert is a crypto engineering organisation focused on blockchain technology products and audits solutions, while its $BRISE token benefits investors through staking in BUSD rewards and the smart contract also has a buyback function.

$BRISE Token will be used as a peer-to-peer (P2P) service for payment systems using Bitgert’s dApp wallet in the local currency with zero transaction fees, whereby two individuals interact directly with each other, without intermediation by a third party. Instead, the buyer and the seller transact directly with each other via the P2P service.”

