Bitkub Coin (KUB) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $154.19 Million

Bitkub Coin (KUB) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. During the last week, Bitkub Coin has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitkub Coin coin can now be purchased for $1.64 or 0.00007321 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitkub Coin has a market capitalization of $154.19 million and $587,656.58 worth of Bitkub Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitkub Coin Coin Profile

Bitkub Coin launched on April 27th, 2021. Bitkub Coin’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,750,000 coins. The official website for Bitkub Coin is www.bitkubchain.com. Bitkub Coin’s official message board is medium.com/bitkubchain. Bitkub Coin’s official Twitter account is @bitkubchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitkub Coin is https://reddit.com/r/bitkubchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitkub Coin (KUB) is a native and utility coin of the Bitkub Chain that is used to fuel, operate, and govern the Bitkub Chain ecosystem. KUB has multiple utilities such as paying transaction fees, redeeming trading fee credit on Bitkub Exchange, and also transferring KUB to one another.

Bitkub Blockchain Technology Co., Ltd., a Bangkok-based financial company, has developed

Bitkub Chain as a solution to the barriers of the blockchain ecosystem. As the first blockchain

infrastructure in Thailand, Bitkub Chain aims to provide an affordable, secure, and scalable

platform for individuals, startups, and entities in the DeFi realm to develop and deploy decentralized

applications (dApps) and cryptographically secured digital-assets on its blockchain infrastructure

at near-to-zero costs.”

Bitkub Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitkub Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitkub Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitkub Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

