BitTorrent-New (BTT) Trading 8.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. Over the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar. BitTorrent-New has a total market cap of $598.93 million and $10.96 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Belrium (BEL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00012413 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000288 BTC.
- EOS (EOS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004774 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004815 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00006247 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001444 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004302 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003930 BTC.
- Ark (ARK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001364 BTC.
BitTorrent-New Token Profile
BitTorrent-New is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io.
