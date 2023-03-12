BitTorrent-New Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9.74 Million (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 12th. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitTorrent-New has a total market capitalization of $582.17 million and $9.74 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00012665 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000288 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004739 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004731 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00006219 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001473 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004302 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004061 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001380 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Profile

BitTorrent-New is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent-New should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTorrent-New using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

