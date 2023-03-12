BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (BCAT) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.127 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Trading Down 1.4 %

BCAT opened at $14.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.45. BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust has a 1 year low of $13.32 and a 1 year high of $16.93.

Insider Activity at BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust

In related news, Portfolio Manager Richard M. Rieder acquired 14,500 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.76 per share, for a total transaction of $199,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 34,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,123.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust

About BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust during the fourth quarter worth $562,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust during the fourth quarter worth $517,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 34.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 5,995 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust during the second quarter worth $358,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust during the fourth quarter worth $327,000. 24.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

