BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.066 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 14.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

NYSE BGR opened at $12.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.75 and a 200-day moving average of $12.35. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 52 week low of $9.93 and a 52 week high of $13.72.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 17.3% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 149,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 24.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 5,593 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 73.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 10,233 shares during the period.

BlackRock Energy & Resources Trust operates as a closed-end management investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in equity securities of energy and natural resources companies and equity derivatives with exposure to the energy and natural resources industry.

