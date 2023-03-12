BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.066 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 14.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Price Performance
NYSE BGR opened at $12.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.75 and a 200-day moving average of $12.35. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 52 week low of $9.93 and a 52 week high of $13.72.
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Energy & Resources Trust operates as a closed-end management investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in equity securities of energy and natural resources companies and equity derivatives with exposure to the energy and natural resources industry.
