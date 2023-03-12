BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:BKN)

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0395 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BKN opened at $11.61 on Friday. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has a twelve month low of $10.75 and a twelve month high of $16.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $337,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 125,626 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 11,901 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.05% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide high current income exempt from regular federal income tax consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on February 26, 1993 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

