BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.098 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years.

Get BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSE BLW opened at $13.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.09. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a one year low of $11.76 and a one year high of $14.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,953,245 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $51,669,000 after buying an additional 318,333 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 620,953 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,116,000 after purchasing an additional 70,480 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 13, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.