BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE)

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BLE opened at $10.47 on Friday. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a one year low of $9.40 and a one year high of $12.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 43,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 6,255 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the 4th quarter worth about $2,131,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 651,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,733,000 after acquiring an additional 203,991 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 86,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 7,879 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on June 21, 2002 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

