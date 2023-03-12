BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0335 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Price Performance

Shares of MUC opened at $10.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.15 and its 200-day moving average is $11.01. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $13.64.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MUC. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the first quarter valued at about $262,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 5.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 254,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 13,215 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the first quarter valued at about $1,024,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 3.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,178,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,420,000 after acquiring an additional 44,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 9.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. 44.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders and investing primarily in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and California income taxes. The company was founded on February 27, 1998 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.