BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (MYD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on April 3rd

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0365 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Trading Down 0.7 %

MYD opened at $10.58 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.47 and a fifty-two week high of $12.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MYD. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 1.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 14.1% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 126,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 8.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 172,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares during the period.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management by investing primarily in a portfolio of long-term municipal bonds.

