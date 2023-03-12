BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0315 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Price Performance

Shares of MYN stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a 12-month low of $8.89 and a 12-month high of $12.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 207,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 6,441 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 4.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 105,377 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the first quarter worth about $610,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the third quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 32.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,967 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,939 shares during the last quarter. 15.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

