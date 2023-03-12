BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (BNY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on April 3rd

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.031 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

NYSE:BNY opened at $10.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.27. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $12.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BNY. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 8,223 shares during the period.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 30, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

