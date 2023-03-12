Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSA) Short Interest Down 56.4% in February

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 56.4% from the February 13th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 150,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BCSA remained flat at $10.25 during mid-day trading on Friday. 65 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,150. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.18. Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $12.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCSA. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth about $145,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth about $154,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial services, technology, and other sectors of the economy.

