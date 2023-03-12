Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BWC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BWC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 181.8% from the February 13th total of 1,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 58,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BWC traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.96. 56,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,257. Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $10.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its position in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I by 0.4% in the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 451,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I in the second quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I in the third quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 363,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after buying an additional 20,385 shares in the last quarter.

About Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on identifying those businesses operating in the media, entertainment, and technology industries.

