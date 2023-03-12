BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) Short Interest Update

BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the February 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

BlueScope Steel Stock Performance

BLSFY remained flat at $66.70 during midday trading on Friday. 32 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 573. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.56. BlueScope Steel has a 52-week low of $49.14 and a 52-week high of $82.29.

BlueScope Steel Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.8091 per share. This represents a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BlueScope Steel Company Profile

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of BlueScope Steel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

BlueScope Steel Ltd. engages in the manufacture of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Australian Steel Products, North Star BlueScope Steel, Buildings and Coated Products North America, Building Products Asia and North America, and New Zealand and Pacific Islands. The Australian Steel Products segment produces and markets coated and painted flat steel products.

