Blur Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $92.10 Million (BLUR)

Blur (BLUR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. In the last week, Blur has traded down 30.6% against the dollar. Blur has a total market capitalization of $40.64 million and approximately $92.10 million worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blur token can now be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00002295 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.



About Blur

Blur’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,565,477 tokens. Blur’s official Twitter account is @blur_io. The official website for Blur is blur.io.

Buying and Selling Blur

According to CryptoCompare, “Blur (BLUR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Blur has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 406,179,764.4596651 in circulation. The last known price of Blur is 0.47793651 USD and is down -3.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 64 active market(s) with $147,396,863.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blur.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

